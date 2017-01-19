Actress Foluke Daramola, Hubby Invest Millions to Acquire Farm Land

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola and her hubby, Olukayode Salako, are not just social analyst or commentators but they are one who puts their words to action.

The lovely couple is currently making serious plans to make a strong impact in the country which has seen many running away due to the unhealthy economic situation.

They recently released pictures of them inspecting their land which is already set for large scale farming with the hope of creating jobs and farm produce for exportation.

Olukayode speaking about the plans stated that, “We cannot continue to depend on other countries for all our needs, and we say we have a country of our own. We cannot continue to look up to China for took pick and bathroom slippers et cetra and we say we are giant of Africa. You too can think of what to grow and produce for Nigeria!

“In the Western world, almost everybody grows what will grow the world at the family level and at the backyard farms or gardens of their houses. I am already working on my own in a farm."