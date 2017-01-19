Gospel singer, Tope Alabi Enjoys Cacation with Hubby at River Jordan

Popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi and hubby, are currently having a nice time in Israel, as they took out time to go visit the holy land to know more about the journey of Jesus Christ.

They visited lots of sites including the River Jordan, the Sea of Galilee, and other places. The singer has been one of many who has enjoyed but the good side and ugly side of fame but yet she still enjoys God’s favour upon her life.

She has every right to enjoy with her hubby as he has stood by her all through the storm and they are still waxing stronger.