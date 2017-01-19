IK Ogbonna Reveals the Woman That Turned his Life Around

Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna's wife, Sonia, is a year older and hubby took out time to appreciate her for having believed in him.

The actor like every other loving husband took his time to share some heartfelt messages to his wife as he also appreciates her for enduring his weaknesses.

IK further noted that if he comes back to this world, he will still hope and wish to marry same woman again because he has really helped turn his life around.

Read his message to her, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN. I asked for a princess and God gave me a queen, a woman with the most beautiful soul, a heart of gold, a smile that makes the sun blush, words that creates stars in my heart. You have held me through rough times and good times, you have encouraged me in times when I felt like giving up. Truth is I don't only celebrate today Coz it's your birthday but it marked the beginning of the rest of my life. Since I met you I have only experienced growth, blessings, favor , magical grace and peace . Thank you for bringing our son into this world, thank you for embracing my culture , family and friends . I cherish you my bebolinna and if I was to die and come back to this life .. I will still choose you over and over again. I am sorry for times I failed you but I promise I will live my life making you happy and doing all I can to keep a deserving smile on your face . Thanks for always believing in me baby. Can I just marry you every day.”