The official opening of 6IX restaurant took place on the 15th of January 2017. This fine dinning restaurant is located at the heart of Victoria Island at number 873 Ozumba Mbadiwe avenue.

The event was hosted by Akinola Fafowora and in honour of the restaurant’s official opening, all patrons were welcomed by waiters and waitresses. The event served the purpose of a platform for the restaurant to showcase amazing food, drinks and services. The event ended the weekend with a big bang, think dinner party ambience coupled with signature 6IX flair.

Guests feasted on exquisite selection from the food menu and stylish drink infusions while the sensational saxophonist, Yhumie publicly known as Yomi Sax, added to the exuberant atmosphere. The opening was a well-attended event; various celebrities and societal influencers graced the event with their presence, the likes of: Tuface, his wife Annie Idibia, Basketmouth, Bovi, Olisa, Mai Atafo, Elma Godwin, Shina Peller, Pearl Cardy, Rukky Sanda, Ketchup celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, Jessica Ulo, Stephanie Coker, Air Boy, Que Peller and many others.

6IX Restaurant was established in December 2016. The breath-taking restaurant features a fully lit up glass box area with unmatched aesthetic values, a unique bar and a private dining area. The restaurant transcends into a display of opulent décor and modern architecture.

The menu, however, extends far beyond intercontinental norm but also infused with creativity and flair.

6IX brings forth cutting-edge service, style and design, creating an ambience that works perfectly for both intimate dining and late night lounge.

Seating over 100 people in two distinctive areas. 6IX caters to different experiences; the ultra-chic modern bar that boasts an extensive cocktail menu and the quite indoor area.

