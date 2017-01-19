Tonto Dikeh’s Husband is Just a Mentor to Me…Actress, Rosaline Meurer

Earlier in the week, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s marriage was put in the front burner as rumours had it that her marriage was in troubled waters.

Well, rather than reply the whole issue, she has been silent on the issue and when Nollywoodgists.com contacted a reliable source close to the family, it was revealed that the actress and her happy are together.

Not many believed this but several scenes have played out indicating the two are still together and Tonto will do everything possible to keep her home intact.

Leaving the actress aside, the lady at the centre of the infidelity saga, is budding actress, Rosaline Meurer, who is just a family friend, even close to Tonto herself as she also works with Big Church foundation.

Recently speaking withTonto Dikehon the issue, she stressed that there was nothing to talk about as Tonto’s husband is just a mentor to her who has helped her and also supported her family.

Defending herself, she said, It's irritating to the ears, it's just like saying 'are you sleeping with your brother'. like I've said before and I say again, he's like a mentor to me. He's someone I look up to, I like his person, he has a good heart, there's no one that wouldn't want to be identified with someone that has a good heart.”

