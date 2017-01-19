Ex-Super Eagles Player, kanu Nwankwo Prays for Daughter

If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Former Super Eagles player, kanu Nwankwo and his wife recently celebrated their last daughter, Pinky, as she turned a year older and they could not hide how they feel seeing their baby grow so fast.

Kanu being that gentle player and father that he has always been, did not bother writing stories as he only prayed for the daughter to soar high in all her endeavours.

In his words, “Happy birthday my precious daughter may the good lord bless you forever AMEN”


By: linda

