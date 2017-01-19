Barely 24 hours, Singer Davido Signs New Manager

Not everyone can listen to good advice especially if the fellow is a wealthy person like Davido, but little do many know that the singer can be humble if he chooses to.

Barely 24hrs after he went on social media to announce the sack of his manager, Kamal Ajiboye, after selfless service of many years, the singer has gotten the service of another manager.

Davido has employed Ayo George, as his new manager after listening to advice from the elders who may have warned him that he will not be able to manage himself if he needs to maintain a blossoming career.

Things have not gone down with the singer and his former manager but for best reasons known to him , the HKN boss decided to have a change of management to see how things can be put in place rather than what many perceive as misplacement of priorities.