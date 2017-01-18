Humblesmith Specially Present Beautiful Lagos Track Album to Governor Ambode

Fast rising highlife artiste, Humblesmith met privately with the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode to present his new single dedicated to the strength of Lagos which turns regular visitors into superstars.

The presentation happened shortly after Governor Ambode met with all the artistes who performed at the just concluded One Lagos concert.

Humblesmith recently released Beautiful Lagos to the admiration of the Governor who has now become his fan.

There is no slowing down for Humblesmith who is also ready to drop more songs in the coming days .

Fillers from his management is that the Governor's assent on his music is motivating him to do more and show the world what is possible when a person throws himself into his work.

Humblesmith was one of the top artistes who dazzled fans at the One Lagos concert to the admiration of the Governor, fans and Television viewers.

It will be recalled that he had a truly busy year in 2016, read here if you miss it.

It is worthy to note that one of the strongest selling point of Humblesmith is his ability to perform with a live band as opposed to the regular CD performances.

BBB Media