Davido Sacks Manager, Shades Sony Records

Singer, Davido, is in for rubbish this year as the singer has just sacked his manager while he also made a mockery of his Sony music deal.

The singer made this public after he disclosed that the year 2017 is all about himself as he wants to be his own manager rather than allow someone do things for him.

Although the reason for the sack was not given but his actions goes to show that a whole lot of things has been going wrong which he can no longer savour.

He seems to have been nursing the sack for a while and had to wait until he returns from the opening ceremony of the African cup of Nations going on in Gabon.