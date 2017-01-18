If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Music News | 18 January 2017

OMG!! See what Singer, yemi Alade Wore in the Kitchen

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

By chance men, singer, Yemi Alade, happens to be your wife and you wake up early in the morning to find her looking so adoring in the kitchen, what will you do?

Well, having her as a wife will be the dream of some men that truly appreciate the real beauty and a hard working lady like her.

The singer recently shared a picture of herself looking so pretty in the kitchen and looking at her hands while making the dish, you will know she is a good cook.

Anyway, don’t get carried away as our dear singer is currently cooking up some new content for her latest song which she titled ‘Sugar and Spice.’


