Celebrity | 18 January 2017 06:59 CET

Actor, Saint Obi Shows off New Swags (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, is gradually winning the hearts of many fans with his charming looks which he has kept away from the big screen for a while.

The actor recently released some lovely pictures showing off some swags and his young looks. These days, some of the men folks are not joking with their body anymore as they now try to relax and eat well and with the right medication, they are now looking healthy.

Fellow actor, Richard Mofe Damijo better known as RMD has been the one dominating the men’s world when it comes to handsomeness and now Saint obi, is gradually coming up to push him aside.


guard your heart with all dildigence.because from it arises the issues of life.
By: onayi ogbori

