Bread Seller, Olajumoke Orisaguna in ‘Trouble’

Remember our dear bread seller that was accidentally picked in a photo-shoot and became a world sensation all thanks to singer and photographer, TY Bello, Olajumoke Orisaguna, well, she is enjoying her life to the fullest.

Jumoke has been off the radar since embracing a new lease of life and once a while she comes out to prove to the world that she has improved and not that regular girl she is known for.

Recently, a video of her was shared online and it got many taking due to the heavy make-up that was applied on her face as it gave her a different look entirely.

Not everyone might see something wrong with it but I don’t know about you though.