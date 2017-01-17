Since dropping hits "Do Something", "Kaabo" & "Kolewerk" in 2016, Chocolate City artiste Koker is kicking off the new year with yet another hit single Bokiniyen.

Sang in a mix of both English & Yoruba and Ibo. Bokiniyen dishes out the vocals that is loved by fans all over with the twist of a mid-tempo vibe.

The song was produced by Krisbeatz and the visuals shot in the UK and directed by Director Q.

Watch video here:



Get Bokiniyen Here: http://smarturl.it/Bokiniyen

Download full mp3 version here:

http://chocolatecitymusic.com/coco-blog/252-music-koker-bokiniyen.html