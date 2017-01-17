Music: Chuza—Victoria Kimani (Freestyle)

Rising alternative artist Chuza releases his first freestyle of 2016 titled "Victoria Kimani". The young talent impressed in the last year with singles like Chidinma and For You which received some attention from the industry.

Chuza who is signed to Royal Wall Studios releases a freestyle he dedicates to East African onscreen goddess Victoria Kimani.

Chuza was recently pitched as one to look out for in 2017 by MTV Base.

Download "Victoria Kimani Freestyle": https://soundcloud.com/chuza-maridozika-declan/victoria-kimani

Read MTV Base's Alternative artists to look out for in 2017: http://www.mtvbase.com/news/underground-artistes-in-naija-you-should-look-out-for-in-2017/63vegn