Nana Bunch starts the year so good. He teams up with the rap whore on this new tune meant for the broken hearted. This is supposed to be their first collabo after their reconciliation following their soft beef about DKM songs issues.

Love No More is a perfect piece of work that tends to put the listener in a sad mood as if he has had a heartbreak. Nana Bunch still cant believe why she should leave him in spite of the unconditional love he's shown. "... not knowing she was only making fool of me. no no no no no this little girl bellitled my brain. and she squeezed sperms out of me day by day..." Iysman takes this happening as a lesson and vows never to love again in his lifetime, saying girls need to be treated like a rag...

If its about good music then i guess you have to take a listen and show some appreciation. Production credit goes to Nana Bunch who doubles as a singer and CEO of Fcube-W Entertainment. Download and share!