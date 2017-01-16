Legendary Coalition Mixtape—DJ Tough

Here comes the first official mixtape in the year 2017 from DJ TOUGH and he recruits DJ KOLON on this one. As the name implies, the talent combination contained in this mixtape is LEGENDARY as the djs shows dexterity onthe turntables.

TRACKLIST

1. One For The Road – Reminisce X Solidstar (DJ TOUGH)

2. Daddy Yo – Wizkid X

3. Belinda – Ice Prince X Timaya

4. Up To Something – Iyanya X Don Jazzy

5. Love My Baby – Reekado Banks

6. Temper Remix – Skales X Burna Boy

7. Legalize – Sugarboy

8. Rara – Tekno

9. Shele Gan Gan – Lil Kesh

10. Biggy Man – Reekado Banks X Falz

11. Regards To Ur Mumsi – Falz X Ajebutter22 ­ (DJ KOLON)

12. Akube – Dotman

13. Owoblow – Olamide

14. Cash Ballers – Danny B

15. Diana – Tekno

16. Love You Tire – Mayorkun X Mr. Eazi

17. Killy Person – Reekado Banks

18. Omo Wobe Anthem – Olamide X Burna Boy

19. Six In Da Morning – Seriki

20. Sin City – Kiss Daniel

21. Ohema – Dj Spinall X Mr. Eazi(DJ TOUGH)

22. Miracle – Dice Ailes X Lil Kesh

23. Ballerz – Wande Coal

24. Irapada – Junior Boy X 9ice

25. Caro – Dj Kaywise X Tekno & Falz

26. Omo Alhaji – Ycee X Dj Maphorisa

27. Jigi Jigi – Niniola

28. Shawarma – Dj Xclusive X Masterkraft

29. Iskaba – Wande Coal X Dj Tunes (DJ KOLON)

30. 16 Years – Mzbel X Castro (Bonus Throwback)

31. Ara N Bada – Oritse Femi

32. Hey Stranger Rmx – Reekado Banks X Uhuru

33. Finally – Dj Baddo X Skales

34. Olowo – Dj Spinall X Davido X Wande Coal

35. Outro

DIRECT AUDIO DOWNLOAD LINK:https://www.datafilehost.com/d/535c955e

Title 2: SIDNEY HIGHBORN - BAD MAN (@sidney_highborn)

Press Release 2: Oghemenosen Onuwa Sidney popularly known as SIDNEY HIGHBORN a 300lv student of UNILAG department of EUROPEAN LANGUAGES who is currently on an immersion program in RUSSIAN,is set to hit the air waves again, after the success of his first single BOTTLES POPPING and the massive reception of the song by the public/media the young hit maker is set to release his second single titled BAD MAN which is promised to be an even better HIT than the first, the song produced by @beatsbymona mixed and mastered by @spyritmyx is nothing but perfection.Get to interact with him by following him on all social media @sidney_highborn and support the HIGHBORN movement on IG @team_highborn.

DIRECT AUDIO DOWNLOAD LINK: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/b9l84xps6t/Sidney_Highborn_-_Bad_Man.mp3