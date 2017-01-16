Legendary Coalition Mixtape—DJ Tough
Here comes the first official mixtape in the year 2017 from DJ TOUGH and he recruits DJ KOLON on this one. As the name implies, the talent combination contained in this mixtape is LEGENDARY as the djs shows dexterity onthe turntables.
TRACKLIST
1. One For The Road – Reminisce X Solidstar (DJ TOUGH)
2. Daddy Yo – Wizkid X
3. Belinda – Ice Prince X Timaya
4. Up To Something – Iyanya X Don Jazzy
5. Love My Baby – Reekado Banks
6. Temper Remix – Skales X Burna Boy
7. Legalize – Sugarboy
8. Rara – Tekno
9. Shele Gan Gan – Lil Kesh
10. Biggy Man – Reekado Banks X Falz
11. Regards To Ur Mumsi – Falz X Ajebutter22 (DJ KOLON)
12. Akube – Dotman
13. Owoblow – Olamide
14. Cash Ballers – Danny B
15. Diana – Tekno
16. Love You Tire – Mayorkun X Mr. Eazi
17. Killy Person – Reekado Banks
18. Omo Wobe Anthem – Olamide X Burna Boy
19. Six In Da Morning – Seriki
20. Sin City – Kiss Daniel
21. Ohema – Dj Spinall X Mr. Eazi(DJ TOUGH)
22. Miracle – Dice Ailes X Lil Kesh
23. Ballerz – Wande Coal
24. Irapada – Junior Boy X 9ice
25. Caro – Dj Kaywise X Tekno & Falz
26. Omo Alhaji – Ycee X Dj Maphorisa
27. Jigi Jigi – Niniola
28. Shawarma – Dj Xclusive X Masterkraft
29. Iskaba – Wande Coal X Dj Tunes (DJ KOLON)
30. 16 Years – Mzbel X Castro (Bonus Throwback)
31. Ara N Bada – Oritse Femi
32. Hey Stranger Rmx – Reekado Banks X Uhuru
33. Finally – Dj Baddo X Skales
34. Olowo – Dj Spinall X Davido X Wande Coal
35. Outro
DIRECT AUDIO DOWNLOAD LINK:https://www.datafilehost.com/d/535c955e
Title 2: SIDNEY HIGHBORN - BAD MAN (@sidney_highborn)
Press Release 2: Oghemenosen Onuwa Sidney popularly known as SIDNEY HIGHBORN a 300lv student of UNILAG department of EUROPEAN LANGUAGES who is currently on an immersion program in RUSSIAN,is set to hit the air waves again, after the success of his first single BOTTLES POPPING and the massive reception of the song by the public/media the young hit maker is set to release his second single titled BAD MAN which is promised to be an even better HIT than the first, the song produced by @beatsbymona mixed and mastered by @spyritmyx is nothing but perfection.Get to interact with him by following him on all social media @sidney_highborn and support the HIGHBORN movement on IG @team_highborn.
DIRECT AUDIO DOWNLOAD LINK: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/b9l84xps6t/Sidney_Highborn_-_Bad_Man.mp3
Music News