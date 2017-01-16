If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Mixtape: DJ Hacker JP - God Bless DJ Neptune Mix

By Missofunyin Entertainment PR

Coast 2 Coast DJs Group Presents The Phenomenal Ace DJ Hacker Jp On A new and first Hype Mix in 2017, He's proud to call a multiple award winning DJ from Nigeria, INT'L DJ Neptune his Mentor from day 1. and As everybody knows Ace DJ Hacker Jp has been dropping many Bangers mixtapes lately. He decide to name the new mix: (GOD BLESS DJ NEPTUNE).

DJ Neptune is a Nigerian based Disc Jockey & music producer who has held it down in the Nigeria music industry for over a decade. The mixtape include new single from DJ Neptune, Bumpa Featuring Falz & Ycee... You know what to expect from Balogun Of All Nigerian DJs.

Download, Listen and Share.
DOWNLOAD
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/170496

Follow On Twitter: @DJHackerJp & @DeeJayNeptune


