Ikot Ekpene To Host The First Ever “Facebook Party”

Ikot Ekpene is set to host the first ever Facebook Party for the year 2017 following the increase of facebook users in Ikot Ekpene the Raffia City.

South-South No. 1 online Magazine Xsquad Magazine is teaming up with No. 1 Hot Spot in the city Dj Kool Bar in partnership with an indigenous entertainment company Airclipz Entertainment to present the first ever Raffia City’s “Facebook Party” 2017.

According to Mfonobong Robson who is the key organizer of the event, Raffia City’s “Facebook Party” 2017 intends to unite and connect all facebook friends living in Ikot Ekpene the Raffia city as well as giving them the opportunity to meet their facebook friends for the first time.

Raffia City’s “Facebook Party” 2017 came as a result of the demand from facebook users residing in the city to have a platform (Social Gathering) that will in turn connect and bring them together to share ideas as well as interacting with each other.

“It is an event that will indicate the numbers of facebook friends residing in the city.

The event will not just bring facebook friends together, but it will also tell the world how far Ikot Ekpene has gone in social media networks”. He added.

He added that the aim of the event is to create a platform where Facebook friends can hang out with their fellow facebook friends.

Raffia City’s “Facebook Party” 2017 is scheduled to hold on Sunday 29 January, 2017 at the No. 1 Hot Spot in the city Dj Kool Bar, No. 4 Grooves Road, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

The press release jointly signed by Magazine and Dj Kool Bar states that all facebook users living in Ikot Ekpene the Raffia City that are interested in attending the event should kindly forward their recent photograph to Whatsapp No.: +2348136042561 for Confirmation and Seat Reservation.

This is the first time Ikot Ekpene the Raffia City is organizing a Social event as such and we strongly believe A new Day has come for Ikot Ekpene residents as they are all committed and dedication in changing their mindset and mentality.

The Hashtag for this Year's Facebook Party is #FacebookParty2017.

