I Have Seen Things I Don’t Wish to Experience Again…Actress, Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, for some time now has been sharing words of advice to her fans base on the challenges everyone has gone through.

Recently, she explained to her fans that she has had a bitter taste to life that she has seen things she does not wish to experience anymore but noted that she has been able to move on because of her belief.

In her words, “Life has knocked me down a few times. I've seen things I never want to see again...But I'll always get back up, I will never stay down and REMEMBER life only comes around once, so do whatever makes you happy, and be with whoever makes you smile.”

Well, currently she is making her movie ‘Alakada Reloaded’ and she is ensuring that she makes all the needed money before she gives her heart out to any man. Her ex-hubby, Adeniyi Johnson has moved on since she refused to accept him back and both parties are doing well.