If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity Picks | 16 January 2017 10:23 CET

Seyi Law, Wife, Dedicate Their Baby (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular comic act, Seyi Law, is seriously enjoying the role of fatherhood as he recently dedicated his daughter at the Global Impact church, Ogudu, Lagos.

The comedian had some of his industry colleagues and family members come around to share in his happiness.

Seyi and his wife did not have it rosy in their first attempt at getting a child but waiting upon the Lord was worth it after five years and the result was a baby girl who was delivered sometimes last year in United State of America.


Celebrity Picks

TRUST EVERYBODY BUT DON'T TRUST THEY DEVIL IN THEM
By: Ibekwe chigozirim am

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists