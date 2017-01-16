Seyi Law, Wife, Dedicate Their Baby (photos)

Popular comic act, Seyi Law, is seriously enjoying the role of fatherhood as he recently dedicated his daughter at the Global Impact church, Ogudu, Lagos.

The comedian had some of his industry colleagues and family members come around to share in his happiness.

Seyi and his wife did not have it rosy in their first attempt at getting a child but waiting upon the Lord was worth it after five years and the result was a baby girl who was delivered sometimes last year in United State of America.