Former Actress, Regina Askia Approves Daughter for Miss New York Teen 2017

Unlike some beauty pageants in Nigeria where some dirty acts are being practiced, former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia, recently allowed her 15 year old daughter, Teesa Williams, to take part in a beauty pageant.

Teesa Williams was representing Staten Island at the Miss New York Teen 2017. Not every parent will allow their daughters to take part in beauty pageants but the former actress was sure of the originality behind such event.

The proud mother who sure has been playing that motherly role for her family, decided to share the achievement to her fans and even if she does not win, she has been able to take a step.