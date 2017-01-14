Men Don’t want to Help Actor, Prince Eke Because he is not a Fine Girl…Emeka Ike

It is no longer news that Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, has been bed ridden for a while as he continues to seek for financial help from Nigerians which has been coming in gradually but many have wondered what the Actors Guild of Nigeria has been doing.

President of the guild, Emeka Ike, while speaking with Punch Newspaper, stated that it’s so sad that the actor had to go publicly begging for help when one person can actually help foot the bill.

He claimed that if the actor were to be a pretty lady, that help would have come long ago but since he is a male, everyone tends to be minding their business.

According to him, “It is sad that someone like Prince James is begging for help but what is sadder is the fact that one Nigerian can actually pay all his medical bills. But because the sickness does not involve a fine girl, everybody is minding their business. I bet you that if it was a fine girl that was in his shoes, a lot of Nigerian men would have signified interest in helping but because the matter at hand involves an old man, everyone seems to be turning a deaf ear. I implore all Nigerians to please support this wonderful talent and help him back on his feet. On my part, I would continue to do what I can to help him and other members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.”