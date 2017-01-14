Show Promoter Calls off Engagement After Singer Runtown Slept with his Fiancée

Singer, Runtown, has started the year 2017 in a bad note if allegations leveled against are true as he is being accused of having an affair with his promoter, popular social media personality known as BadGuy Toba’s fiancée.

The news of the act was first broken by singer, Davido, who went on social media to warn dudes to keep their women away from singer, Runtown.

Now the whole drama has been proven to be true as a fan who is aware of the whole scene went on another social media blogging site to give a hint of the whole scene.

It was leant that BadGuy Toba, rented a whole cinema for his baby girl just to propose to her and now, with such scene that has played out, he has gone on to delete all her pictures from his social media page while he has also called off the engagement.

Hmm, it seems this Davido likes too much play even at his age.