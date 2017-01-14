If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrity | 14 January 2017 10:15 CET

Actress, Daniella Okeke gets Engaged Secretly in US

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Just as perceived by many, the real deal is out for curvy Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke, who recently got a brand new Range Rover from her lover.

The actress had about a week ago flaunted the new ride she got and announced that she will be traveling to Texas, USA, where her lover is based to spend quality time and she gave a little clue about her mission which has now turned out to be real.

It seems she smelt marriage coming up soon and she decided to clear her doubts as she has just gotten engaged secretly to her man.

She shared a photo of herself stylishly showing off the ring to signify that she is taken and partially off the singles market.


