Tonto Dikeh’s Hubby, Olakunle Churchill Gives Scholarship to UNI Abuja Students

Nigeria's famously emerging Non Governmental organisation - Big Church Foundation has commenced widely their charity networks with their recent visit to the Senate of University Of Abuja, where they offered several low income students Scholarship opportunity to complete their studies in the school without paying any fees or purchasing writing materials.

The young billionaire and CEO of Big Church Foundation, Dr. Olakunle Churchill was received by Engr. Dr. Ishaku Musa, the director of Academic Planning of the institution on behalf of the it's Senate.

Scholarship scheme of Big Church Foundation is one of the projects of the NGO which had extended such charity gestures to Primary Schools and Secondary Schools in Abuja, Anambra, Benue, Bauchi states.

The beneficiaries, Lekun Segun, Adediran Victoria Opeyemi, Bankole Ayomide Olawale and few others who were present were excited to receive the certificate of scholarship Courtesy of Big Church Foundation.

Speaking to Churchill, the Academic planning Director, ‎Ishaya Musa Dagwa, thanked them for their benevolence spirit and their extended helping hands to those students who are from poor background or unable to afford the increasing school fees across the country with regards to the present economic situation.