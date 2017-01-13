Use The Current 40 days Fast to Look for Your Missing Rib…Toke Makinwa

Radio girl, Toke Makinwa, is still not keeping silent on the issue of her failed relationship as she continues to spread the gospel through her book.

Although Toke still believes in true love but she will rather chose to take her time than rush into it but she has urged guys to use the current 40 days fast to search for a companion and they shall find.

According to her, “This ain't lottery ya"ll this is 40 days and 40 nights seek she ye shall find.”

She explained that her situation is just a sad one as she was just a sheep in the belly of a beast but happy she was able to find her way out.

“I was just another sheep inside the belly of the beast but thanks to God, I made it out of there,” she wrote.