New Music: Ziben—Back To The Throne (The Mixtape)

ZiBEN is a fast-rising Rap/Hip-Hop Artiste. He pop-up in Southern Nigeria music scene when the Hip-Hop Pastor – P Harmony featured him on his song – Testimony, now the young man is making amazing impact through his Music around Nigeria. And yes, he is one man you need to look out for in 2017.

ZiBEN, who is also described as the new face of truth-filled Hip Hop/Rap Music has a new project – his debut Mixtape, what he calls ZibzzTape.

The Project is branded – BACK TO THE THRONE, it’s also a campaign that encourages everyone who’s lost their Hopes, Dreams and Visions to get back on their feet and be the King they were created to be in their different works-of-life.

All the tracks on this ‘tape was produced by Rolexz except Patience which was produced by Danny P.

BACK TO THE THRONE (The Full Mixtape) – DOWNLOAD (Zip File)

LISTEN - BACK TO THE THRONE

SOUND CLOUD EMBED LINK

<iframe width="100%" height="450" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/playlists/290108800&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true"></iframe>

TRACK LIST

1.THE JOURNEY (Cover of See You Again – Wiz Khalifa Feat. Charlie Puth) – DOWNLOAD ( http://bit.ly/thejourney_ziben )

2. J.I.F.E (Cover of Halo – Beyonce) – ( DOWNLOAD http://bit.ly/jife_ziben )

3. ILLUMINATII (Cover of Illuminati – Sarkodi) – DOWNLOAD ( www.bit.ly/illuminatii_ziben)

4. LONELY (Cover of Lonely by Chase) – DOWNLOAD ( http://bit.ly/lonely_ziben )

5. PATIENCE FT. LEKI (Cover of Sabali by Damian Marley And Nas) – DOWNLOAD ( http://bit.ly/patience_ziben )

6. KINGS INTRO (Skit) – DOWNLOAD (http://bit.ly/kingsintro_ziben)

Follow ZIBEN on Twitter, Instagram & Facebook via @iamZiben