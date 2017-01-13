Exclusive: Tonto Dikeh’s Marriage is Still Intact…Insider Reveals

Earlier in the day, fans of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, woke up to various speculations that her marriage was no longer intact.

The news spread like wild fire as fans began wondering what could possibly go wrong in the marriage which the actress has shown to be more of the source of her happiness.

While many kept wondering, Nollywoodgists.com decided to carry out its findings on the true side of the story only to discover that the actress and her hubby, Olakunle Churchchill, are together and have been laughing at the circulating publication.

According to the source who revealed the situation to Nollywoodgists.com, “ah, that is not true o, I can tell you authoritatively that they are still together.”

The whole story emanated from the fact that the actress had gone on her social media account to re-edit her name and status and that prompted the speculation that her marriage might be in troubled waters.

The pictures of her husband are still intact on her social media account and they are doing well together.