Sightings | 13 January 2017 13:12 CET

For the First Time Actress, Ngozi Ezeonu Shows off her Two Sons

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, has been able to maintain a good status in the challenging Nigerian entertainment industry and she has emerged as one of the most respected actress in the industry.

She rarely makes headlines yet she has been doing well and a source of inspiration to lots of upcoming stars.

The actress loves showing off more of her jobs and thanking God for his goodness upon her life but recently, she wanted everyone to know that she is a happy family which is part of what is giving her that youthful looks.

She showed off her two sons looking all happy as she in her usual way thanked God for giving her such wonderful boys that are very obedient and have made her proud.


