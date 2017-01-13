Comedian, Basketmouth now a Knight in England (photos)

Ah, when it comes to comedy, Basketmouth is gradually becoming one of Nigeria’s finest and most sought after comedian with his constant improvement and awards that keeps coming his way.

The comedian got lots of his fans so happy when he disclosed even with a video to backup that he has been knighted by the Queen of England.

Lots of congratulatory messages have been coming in but many did not know that it was a new way of selling out his show.

While playing his pranks, he wrote, ‘Guess who just got knighted by the Queen of England......I'm humbled, God is truly amazing. Your majesty, thank you for the great honor....yours truly Sir Okpocha Bright.”



