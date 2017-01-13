10 Years from Now, My Words will Prevail…Gideon Okeke Replies Haters

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, is not ready to give up on his opinion about fellow actor, Chiwetalu Agwu’s way script delivery which he claims are not nice to the audience.

Since making such statement on social media about the actor, Gideon has been receiving serious tongue lashing from fans of the industry.

Seeing how he has been bashed, the actor still came back to stand on his point that he can’t change the truth which is just the simple fact.

In his words, “1000 Facts can't change the truth. The truth needs no proof. Either it is...or it isn't. But 10yrs from now, my truth will remain VALID.”