Actor, Gideon Okeke is a Small Boy…Chioma Akpotha Blast

Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, is seriously angry with fellow actor, Gideon Okeke, after he came publicly to insult and elderly actor who is old enough to be his father.

Gideon had recently came on social media to blast the choice of words used by fellow actor Chiwetalu Agwu, but many never saw his opinion as something right as he was challenged for bringing it up on social media rather than talking one on one with him or the producers.

Now, no nonsense actress, Chioma, has come to blast the actor stating that he is so annoying but she will understand from the angle that he is a small boy who is just coming up.

According to her, ‘This is not even about support. It's about MORALS. Something most of our "new generation" actors Lack. Come to think of it, WHY SHOULD YOU EVEN HAVE A PROBLEM WITH THE WAY AN ACTOR CHOOSES TO DELIVER? As in? I'm short of words.

If You have a problem with how an actor delivers his craft, take it up with the regulatory bodies as you want to be "TOUGH". Peeved. You really think what you have done is right? #WhatRubbish

How dare you insult an older talent on social media all in the bid to sound intelligent and all knowing? HOW DARE YOU ? I DO NOT like to see or hear small children disrespect elders (whether by age or craft ) all in the name of social media .... #WhatRubbish