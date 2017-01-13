Trending Party Photo of Kunle Afolayan will make you Laugh

If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

13 January 2017

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actor cum producer, Kunle Afolayan, might be that serious minded actor but that does not mean there is never a fun time in his life.

The actor sure knows how to make himself happy and a clear example is his latest old school outfit which is already trending.

Kunle was seen dressed in an old school way as he is ready to step out for an event with one of the flight company which he is an ambassador.


