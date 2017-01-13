Read What Actress, Mercy Johnson Replied Tonto Dikeh

Seriously, what more can one say about the various dramas that is playing out in the Nollywood industry especially between Mercy Johnson and Tonto Dikeh, after a cold war that has lasted for about five years now.

Tonto had woken up this morning to seek for Mercy’s forgiveness after she made a mockery of her child some years back and now she has passed her reply with tears in her eyes.

Mercy stated that she actually remembered Tonto Dikeh in her prayers before going to bed only for her to wake up to meet the post she shared on social media which drove her to serious tears.

Being a good wife and mother, Mercy admitted that she had already forgiven her when she heard she has put to bed and she can’t wait to have a close relationship with her.

In her words, “Tonto Dikeh, I am shaking and in tears as I read your post. I have learnt the more this morning that the Holy Spirit is true, because by him you were in my prayers last night and this morning. I am in shock. I always heard of what an Angel you are. Please, I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that u would have understood how it hurt me.

“I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish so much happiness and peace. I am already hugging you so tightly. It is well and Purity is blowing you a kiss too. My God Will Bless You and Keep you Ahead always. MAMA PURITY.”