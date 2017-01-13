Actress, Ibinabo’s 2 Year Old Marriage Ends

This is not funny anymore with the high rate of failed marriages among our celebrities in Nigeria and the latest which has been hidden for a while has been that of actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima.

The actress has gone through a lot so far in the past years and she has been able to remain focused without Ibinabo Fiberesima

Those close to her have indeed proven to be good friends to her as they helped hide her secret until today being her birthday; she decided to reveal that her two year old marriage has ended.

The actress has been battling everything alone with her kids but she has never stopped praising God for every opportunity to life and lessons leant at every given situation.

"If I told you that I think of you everyday would you believe me? Yes You. All of you who have refused to leave my side even as the devil got restless with the storm in life. You who have shown how thick blood can be by being truly supportive FAMILY. Be it nuclear or extended. You who have crushed the fakeness in friendships and stayed with your love for me in the darkest of times as amazing FRIENDS. Wether old or new.

“And the adorable you who puts meaning into being a FAN and have tirelessly protected me with prayers and well wishes. Both in our home country and overseas.Everyday my mind and heart meets deep gratitude over the individual and collective roles God has used you all to play in my life. All who know me would find this easy to believe since there is no ceasing of praises to God from my lips for the power of my support system for I have not known life to be as daunting as the last couple of years have shown me.

“The last year in particular has severally presented survival as a questionable option. Giving me struggles that seemed impossible to deal with, fading my strength to keep going by the minute feeding my fears and insecurities with worries that come to steal joy. From the shock of a 3 time presence of lumps in the breast to surgeries fighting for my life and the pain of dissolution of a bond I hoped to keep with a life time partner and the re-emergence of singleness. From the tension of awaiting a judges pronouncement to the horror of walking into prison over a cross accidentally acquired and carried for so long.

“Tell me how could I have survived the year without you guys? I think about it every day and everyday my love for God and good hearted men rise but today the 13th of January it hits it's peak and my joy officially knows no bounds as God has kept me alive despite all and led me to witness yet another birthday with the people I love. So do please as you read this, see how happy I feel to have you and to be here with you. To have God and to be assured that his blessings are here to stay. To say THANK YOU to all who have in little and big ways given a helping hand to build the wiser, stronger.”