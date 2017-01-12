If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Singer, Daddy Showkey Gets Ambassadorial Award

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Daddy Showkey, has really contributed immensely to the growth of the Nigerian music industry especially coming from a ghetto environment like Ajegunle.

He was one of many who gave hope and paved way for many in the region to attain stardom through music which gave the area the needed awareness in the early 90s through 2000s.

The singer was recently remembered for his great works as he received an Ambassadorial awards from the South-South Peoples United Forum, from Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government area in Ajegunle.

In his words, “Today marks one great day in my life. I have won many awards all over the world but no one is like this one is from my People (SOUTH-SOUTH PEOPLES UNITED FORUM ) Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government aka #AJEGUNLE The award ceremony was held on 23rd December 2016.”


