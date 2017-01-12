If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Kanayo O Kanayo Now Studying Law at University of Abuja

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Many fans of Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, will be wondering what the actor has been up to recently, well, think no further as he is currently upgrading his intellectual sagacity.

The actor is currently studying law at the University of Abuja and he has been busy with his classes of recent.

Better known as KOK, he made the announcement as a sign of respect to his fans who he feels needs to know what he has been up to.

Soon, he will join his colleague, Kenneth Okonkwo, and he will be addressed as a Barrister once he is done and called to the Bar.


