Because of Plagiarism, Should Nana Akufo-Addo be Impeached…Yvonne Okoro Blows hot

The issue of speech plagiarism is gradually becoming an issue among some leaders and recently, newly elected Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, was a victim to that.

It started from US President elect, Donald Trumph, same thing did happen to President Muhammadu Buhari and now Ghana was not left out in the drama but not everyone have find it palatable and some have spoken out.

While many keep criticizing the Ghanaian President’s speech, actress, Yvonne Okoro, has come to his defense as by noting that there is no place in the Ghanaian law that says a speech cannot be borrowed to drive home a point.

Airing her opinion, she wrote, “Bush isn't the author of that line, Woodrow Wilson is the author, didn't hear bush crediting him (Wilson) in his speech. Can we move on now?

According to our law is not plagiarism if the author of the line has been dead for 70yrs,thus any1 can use that line without crediting the author. Should we impeach the president now because of his speech, by the way according to our Copyright laws he's not wrong..Next News Item pleases! Can we move on.”