Celebrity | 12 January 2017 12:27 CET

Emem Isong Shows off her Happy Boys

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood producer, Emem Isong, is still enjoying the favour of God upon her live as she continues to bond with her twins which she welcomed in 2016.

The Year 2016 may not be good for some but for the Emem, it was a year that she will always reflect upon each time she looks into the eyes of her boys.

While she shuttles with production, she has ensured that she gives her kids the needed attention as she tries to manage her time effectively.

The happy mother shared a picture of her boys who are now looking chubby. Seriously, she is really doing well in taking care of them and thank God for having an understanding man in her life.


By: PRINCE BOADI (GHANA)

