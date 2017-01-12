I Still Believe in Love Only it Can Be Depressing…Waje Reveals

It is no news that singer, Waje, is still single and enjoying it that she is not ready to allow any man come in between her and her daughter who has been her source of joy.

The singer, to many might not be ready to fall in love but to her, she still has that caring and loving heart that any God fearing man will love and admire.

Waje recently revealed to her fans that love is actually a beautiful thing but can be depressing at times when one is not lucky to have that right person.

Expressing how she feels about love she wrote, “Mamma mia love is so beautiful it's almost depressing when one isn’t lucky lol. I love love sha.”