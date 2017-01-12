Nollywood Trouble: Actor, Gideon Okeke Insults Chiwetalu Agu in Public

It is now becoming a yearly trend for Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, who now enjoys bashing his fellow colleagues in the industry yet; he has not escaped the axe of his fans.

It will be recalled that about a year or two ago, the actor had come shading Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, after she had revealed she was getting married and that did not go down well as the actress came serving him hot.

Now, the actor has turned the light on veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, after he complained on social media that the use of “vulgar language” in his movie roles was becoming unbearable.

After he got bashed by fans, he immediately deleted the post which had already gone out before he knew. Many were of the view that the actor should have discussed with the actor behind rather than coming out to insult him in the open.