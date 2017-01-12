Let God Fight for you…Actor, Uche Maduagwu writes Lilian Esoro

The rate of failed marriages among our Nigerian entertainers especially Nollywood, has called for serious prayers and orientation on how to run a good home from marriage counselors.

With many various advises coming from different quarters, Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has got some words for the likes of actor, Lilian Esoro and her hubby, Ubi Franklin, whose marriage has hit the rocks.

The actor noted that love is not all that matters in a relationship but character, Patience and tolerance are also fundamental factors towards having a good home.

Uche pointed out that some people are still leaving in the past and as such, cannot fully open their heart for someone new as the hate for their ex still lingers in their heart.

In his words, “Sometimes, in a relationship, love is not just enough, character, Patience and tolerance also is fundamental. Most times, partners are good in kissing, hugging, and professing love but are so weak when it comes to forgiveness.

“You can't move on without dealing with your past. You can't fully open your heart to someone new when you still have so much hate for your Ex. The best way to move on is to forgive all those who have hurt you in the past and taken all of your kindness for weakness.

“It's not easy, and I know it isn't, but something's just got to be done for a happy and joyful future. Those who hurt you to the point where your heart bled so uncontrollably are also human, with blood flowing in their veins. Karma will get hold of them, but you must allow your joy to be complete while you move on. Forgive and let God fight for you.”