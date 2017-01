Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu Rescues Actor Prince James Uche with N10 Million

Smiles is beginning to come down the face of ailing Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, as the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, has come to the rescue.

The actor who had is currently back to the hospital after he was kicked out few days back had earlier gotten the sum of N3 Million which enabled him returned to the hospital and now he has gotten the sum of N10 million.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had earlier sent him the sum of N3 million from his personal account and then went on to approve the sum of N10 million for his surgery which was recently approved as a token from the state government.

WE THE CAMPAIGN TEAM ( #SAVEPRINCEJAMESUCHETEAM ) JUST WANT TO TAKE A MOMENT TO THANK HIS EXCELLENCY THE GOVERNOR OF ABIA STATE,DR OKEZIE IKPEAZU FOR HIS SUPPORT TO PRINCE JAMES UCHE...

WE HAD A CRUCIAL MEETING WITH HIS EXCELLENCY ON SUNDAY 8TH OF JANUARY BTWN THE HOURS OF 11PM-2AM AT THE GOVERMENT HOUSE,UMUAHIA-ABIA STATE AND A SUM OF N3MILLION(THREE MILLION) PHYSICAL CASH WAS DROPPED ON MONDAY 9TH JANUARY AT 1:29PM AS HIS PERSONAL CONTRIBUTION TO CONTINUE PRINCE JAMES'S TREATMENT VIA THE CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY OF ABIA STATE--MR ENYINNAYA APPOLLOS...

HIS EXCELLENCY ALSO APPROVED THE SUM OF N10MILLION(TEN MILLION) AS ABIA STATE GOVT DONATION AFTER ADVISING US ALL (ESPECIALLY ENTERTAINERS) TO LIVE A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE AND REMEMBER TO PRAY ALWAYS...SPECIAL THANKS TO:

(1).GOVERNOR OKEZIE IKPEAZU,,

(2)THE FIRST LADY OF ABIA STATE DEACONESS NKECHI IKPEAZU WHO DEPOSITED N1MILLION(ONE MILLION) YESTERDAY(TUESDAY JANUARY 10TH) AS HER PERSONAL CONTRIBUTION,,

(3)THE CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY-MR ENYINNAYA APPOLLOS WHO WELCOMED US AND GAVE ALL THE NEEDED SUPPORT/ENCOURAGEMENT,,

(4)THE GOOD PEOPLE OF ABIA STATE,,

(5)PRESS/MEDIA HOUSES,,

(6)PASTORS,,

(7)NOLLYWOOD AND YOU ALL WHO HAVE DONATED AND PRAYED, GOD BLESS YOU ALL,,GOD BLESS ABIA STATE...GOD BLESS NIGERIA...AMEN....

THE NEEDED AMOUNT IS ALMOST COMPLETE AS WE HAVE PAID SOME TO THE HOSPITAL AND NOW STARTED PLANS TO GET HIM A HOME(HE'S BEEN LIVING IN THE HOSPITAL) AND FLY HIM ABROAD WT HIS SON,BEST FRIEND AND KIDNEY DONOR...

WE STILL NEED YOUR SUPPORT VIA PRINCE JAMES UCHE-ZENITHBANK-ACCT-1001063788 ...OR..http://mk2.gofund.me/saveprincejamesucheteam?rcid=15d8....INFO CALL-TORINO EMEKA OJUKWU-08023200557...EJIRO OKURAME--08030519374. #chiefejirookurame ,NOTE--THE MONEY APPROVED BY THE GOVERNOR IS BEING PROCESSED.