Humblesmith Releases Thank You Statement

The 2016 City People Entertainment Award winner, Humblesmith is full of thanks as he reminisces on the year, 2016.

'The year 2016 has it own challenges but I am grateful to God for the success of 2016, he said.

The ‘Osinachi’ crooner and Tummy Tummy Ambassador, has performed in over 25 shows within the time frame of October to January. Such shows include; Yudala Zero Gravity Concert (Enugu and Lagos), Headies Awards, Go Pink Breast Cancer Ball, Nigizie Concert, A Night With “Humblesmith” At Famous Lounge, Flavours of Lagos, Star Trek, Phynofest, F15 end of the year party, Lagos Street Party, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo’s Children Birthday, Merry Bet Football Challenge/ Music Concert, One Lagos Fiesta (Agege, Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Victoria Island), Sorom Chia Music/Comedy Concert, Anambra Youth, Umu Aba Connect end of the year party, Soundcity Mvp, House of Integrity end of the year party, and Alibaba January 1ST CONCERT.

“I am grateful to God for His favours. 2016 has been a wonderful year for me. The events were massive and I am looking forward to more. To all my fans, I say thank you for your love and support, 2017 promises to be better in terms of music and endorsement deals. I remember my performance at ‘Phynofest’ in Enugu, a guy struggled with the security guards just to get to me and he was in tears, I was so humbled”, said Humblesmith.

See his new pictures and full list of places he has performed here

He also went further to thank some important dignitaries and media personalities who have helped made 2016 fruitful for him. Governor Akinwumi Ambode, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, Dickson Nwakaeme, Kenneth Omeruo ( Chelsea FC/Super Eagles), Davido, Flavour, Phyno, Harrysong, Clarence Peters, Emmanuel Emenike (Fenerbache FC/Ex Super Eagles), DJ Humility, All OAP’s, Television Stations Playing My Music Videos, DJ’s Worldwide Playing My Music, TV Presenters, Bloggers, Print Media, Alibaba and many others, were among the dignitaries he mentioned.