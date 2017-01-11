Checkout the Food Annie Idibia Prepared for Their Guest Chief Ayiri Emami

Recently, music star, Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba, hosted business mogul, Chief Ayiri Emami, at his palatable residence.

The singer sure had in a notification of the visit and he was well prepared to receive the Warri billionaire as he prepared nice delicacies to host his guest.

Comedian, Bovi, was not left out of the fun as they all had a good time together along with friends that came with the billionaire.

Chief Ayiri came visiting in his classic customized 1965 Bentley which was admired by the 2Baba and bovi and with hope; they might already have it in mind to purchase soon.