If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Music News | 11 January 2017 11:46 CET

Checkout the Food Annie Idibia Prepared for Their Guest Chief Ayiri Emami

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Recently, music star, Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba, hosted business mogul, Chief Ayiri Emami, at his palatable residence.

The singer sure had in a notification of the visit and he was well prepared to receive the Warri billionaire as he prepared nice delicacies to host his guest.

Comedian, Bovi, was not left out of the fun as they all had a good time together along with friends that came with the billionaire.

Chief Ayiri came visiting in his classic customized 1965 Bentley which was admired by the 2Baba and bovi and with hope; they might already have it in mind to purchase soon.


Music News

God is able in all ramification test and see how it works.
By: agenumosess79@nokiam

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists