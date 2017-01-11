Shoggy Tosh Gives Out His Song’s Free Ringtones As He Clocks 43
Shoggy (born in Birmingham, United Kingdom on 9 January 1974) is a multi-award winning rap artiste, publisher, producer, author and television presenter mentored by Rev. Tim Omotoso.
He is also the founder of The Official Stars Homepage Magazine, TV & PR. On 9 January 2014, he released his debut rap single, ‘emujow’ featuring Shady Blue and Jamaican gospel dancehall star, Dunamis Reignz.
Since then, he has released ‘Pamoto’ featuring Henrisoul, ‘Testifie’ featuring Lara George, and ‘PET Remix’ featuring Dunamis Reignz, Shady Blue, Henrisoul & Lara George.
Shoggy Tosh who recently won his 6th international music award as the Afrobeat artist of the year at the 2016 Gospel Xplosion Music Media Awards in United Kingdom is set to release his debut music EP in 2017.
