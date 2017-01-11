If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

New Releases | 11 January 2017 11:29 CET

Music: Lomedi - Livina (Prod. by Gem) | @Lomediboy

By YOUNG CHIEF

Lomedi begins this 2017 with a smash new single he titles "Livina" produced by the beat maestro himself Gem on de Beat.

Last year was a great year for Lomedi, with his two singles namely "African Lady' and "Omaricha nwa" receiving massive airplay both on radio stations and on the internet.

Lomedi shows so much energy and rhythm in this new single titled "LIvina", best to start a new Year. Listen and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD VIA MYNOTJUSTOK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/169475

DOWNLOAD VIA KIWI
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/lodv7s3bqj/Lomedi_-_Livina.mp3


