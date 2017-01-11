Music: Lomedi - Livina (Prod. by Gem) | @Lomediboy

Lomedi begins this 2017 with a smash new single he titles "Livina" produced by the beat maestro himself Gem on de Beat.

Last year was a great year for Lomedi, with his two singles namely "African Lady' and "Omaricha nwa" receiving massive airplay both on radio stations and on the internet.

Lomedi shows so much energy and rhythm in this new single titled "LIvina", best to start a new Year. Listen and Enjoy!

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/169475

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/lodv7s3bqj/Lomedi_-_Livina.mp3