I’m Not a Home Breaker, Lady Cries out After False Accusation

These days we continue to hear about broken homes or men cheating on their wives and this is making single ladies scared of marriage or suspecting each other by the day.

Since there is now lack of trust in the home, one is bound to see these problems and it is not helping the society as many will say such is life.

Recently, news made the rounds about a lady Theodora Isioma Edeh, as she was being called out by a woman who is accusing her of trying to break her home.

Although the Theodora, has been bashed by many but it is sad to discover that she is not the one but someone using her picture as a deceptive method.

Now she is the one at the receiving end but she could not keep her cool as she has come out to disclose that she knows nothing about the allegations leveled against her.

According to her, Good morning friends ,please I got this info about this last night, and it has come to my notice that someone is using this pic to Dent/blackmail my Image.pls I know nothing about this .And please whenever u see a friend request please know that is not from me. Thanks”