If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

New Releases | 11 January 2017 10:57 CET

Music: I HEAR YOU Enik

By PraiseTune TV

Adetoye Enik-tee is a Music Minister who expresses the love and will of God through his music. He is passionate about people getting back to God and accepting His love.

Here comes another Song from this Son of God Enik-tee title-I Hear You. I hear is a song filled with the fact that the call of God is on us all.. But it takes he who would listen to function right. This song featured another music minister AO Cornelius.

DOWNLOAD LINK - https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/166715


New Releases

It is stupid to think that continue hold on power by a dictator means popularity.
By: Lord Aikins Adusei

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists