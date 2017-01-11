Music: I HEAR YOU Enik

Adetoye Enik-tee is a Music Minister who expresses the love and will of God through his music. He is passionate about people getting back to God and accepting His love.

Here comes another Song from this Son of God Enik-tee title-I Hear You. I hear is a song filled with the fact that the call of God is on us all.. But it takes he who would listen to function right. This song featured another music minister AO Cornelius.

DOWNLOAD LINK - https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/166715